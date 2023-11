Multi-purpose American F-16 fighters will soon appear on the front.

This follows from a statement by the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, David Petraeus, in an interview with Voice of America.

In his opinion, these "birds" will significantly affect the course of the war.

"The provision of F-16s, which the Ukrainian Air Force will probably receive this winter, will be very important. I believe that Ukrainian pilots are exceptional, and they will very quickly switch from MiG and Su aircraft to F-16s," Petraeus said.

According to Yurii Ihnat, the first F-16 fighters may appear in Ukraine in the spring of 2024. About 150 planes would be enough to effectively protect the airspace.

Earlier, the U.S. ambassador confirmed the beginning of training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 in Arizona.

On November 10, Ignat said that Ukrainian pilots had already started practical training on F-16 fighters in the air. He noted that the training of pilots on these Western planes is "progressing according to plan," while the details on this matter have not yet been disclosed. The representative of the Air Force clarified that not all of our pilots who are learning how to operate fighter jets fly in the sky on the F-16 yet.