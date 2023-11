An American military aircraft crashed during exercises over the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea.

This is reported by European Pravda.

"On the evening of November 10, an American military aircraft conducting training in the eastern Mediterranean crashed," the message reads.

Currently, nothing is known about the fate of the crew.

The military command refrains from disclosing additional information so as not to traumatize the families of the missing pilots. The composition that participated in the flight is also not published.

The cause of the aircraft crash is not known. But in the US it was emphasized that it did not perform any combat tasks, and the flight was purely educational.

It will be recalled that in March of this year, a russian fighter jet flying over the Black Sea hitched an American reconnaissance drone and damaged it. The MQ-9 Reaper UAV had a propeller damaged in the collision, so it was decided to eliminate the aircraft.

Next year, NATO is preparing to hold the largest joint command and staff exercise since the Cold War, in which more than 40,000 servicemen will take part.