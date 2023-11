On the night of November 12, the russian occupiers shelled Kherson and significantly damaged the regional library.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

After the hit, a fire broke out in the library. There are also breaches in the walls and roof.

Rescuers spent more than an hour and a half taming the flames.

There were no injured or killed as a result of this hit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yurii Sobolevskyi, said that on November 11, the anniversary of the liberation of Kherson, the russian invaders may intensify their shelling of the city. In this regard, no anniversary celebrations are planned in the city.

On November 9, the russian occupying forces shelled a church in the Korabel neighborhood of Kherson. The Regional Military Administration showed the consequences.

In addition, on the afternoon of November 8, the russian occupation forces shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A man was injured, he was hospitalized.