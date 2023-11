US aid to Ukraine is likely to decrease, so EU countries should be politically ready to continue supporting Ukraine against this background. This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, during the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Malaga (Spain).

"We have many problems that will be a test for the EU. First of all, Ukraine, where the prospect of victory over russia is not immediate. And we, the Europeans, who have the necessary means for this, should be ready, politically speaking, to continue helping Ukraine, taking into account that US support is likely to decrease," Borrell said.

Borrell assured that Europe has already "fulfilled its obligations" both through its support and powerful symbolism, recommending the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union approximately one and a half years after Kyiv's request.

"We must remain united and prepare for a longer conflict than russia thought, in which russia will never be able to win, but the end of which may be delayed," the head of EU diplomacy said.