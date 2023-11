Ukraine has increased the production of natural gas, which allows to abandon the import of gas. Oleksii Chernyshov, head of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, announced this, the NV website informs.

According to him, during the last year, own production increased by 7%, and this is very significant.

"I would like to remind you that our production is concentrated mainly in the Poltava and Kharkiv Regions, and we not only preserved it, but also increased it. This allowed us to actually enter this winter without importing natural gas from other countries. For the first time in the history of Ukraine, such an event took place, we will get through this winter at the expense of our own gas at last," Chernyshov said.

He admitted that optimism about Ukraine's energy independence was influenced by the drop in consumption due to the war: there were fewer both household and industrial consumers. However, there are already signs of increased activity and, therefore, gas consumption in the economy.