As of the morning of November 11, the russian occupiers are keeping three ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, the carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles are missing. The official page of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Navy on Facebook informs about this.

Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean Sea, one enemy ship is on combat duty, and there are no missile carriers either.

On the other hand, there is also one enemy ship on combat duty in the Sea of Azov, and there are no Kalibr cruise missile carriers.

During the day, in the interests of the russian federation, the passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

- to the Sea of Azov - 10 ships, of which 6 were moving from the Bosphorus Strait;

- to the Black Sea - 11 ships, of which 5 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the russian federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS).