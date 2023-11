The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the implementation plan of the Concept of the National Sustainability System. It provides for countering threats to the country. This is reported by the Government portal.

As noted in the department, the plan was formed taking into account the results of the assessment of the stability system of Ukraine in the conditions of a full-scale war with russia. The assessment was carried out at the beginning of the invasion with the support of American partners.

"The introduction of a national system of sustainability will develop the necessary ability of the state and society to prevent a wide range of threats and risks of any nature, and in the event of their occurrence - to react and recover quickly, qualitatively and effectively," said the Minister of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanyshyna.

She emphasized that the Ukrainian concept is synchronized with the basic requirements of NATO and takes into account the Ukrainian context of the russian invasion. At the same time, the sustainability system is multi-level: it will cover the national, regional and local levels.

The government details that the concept implementation plan includes measures to effectively respond to threats and risks of any nature. It is planned that the document will contribute to strengthening the capabilities of authorities and local self-government in this area.

The plan is also aimed at developing the skills and algorithms of citizens' behavior during threats and crisis situations, including the support of the defense forces by the local population.

It is worth noting that the Concept of National Sustainability was adopted by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in 2021. The document defines the purpose, basic principles, directions, mechanisms and elements of the national sustainability system.

According to the concept, sustainability is the ability of the state and society to identify threats and vulnerabilities in time, assess risks to national security, respond quickly and effectively, fully recover from threats, including hybrid, emergency situations and crises of any nature.