During the day of November 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,130 russian invaders. 176 units of enemy equipment and weapons were also destroyed. In particular, the russian army lost 25 tanks and 38 artillery systems the day before. Updated data on enemy losses during the large-scale invasion was made public by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Having eliminated 1,130 invaders during the day of November 10, the defenders brought the total number of "demilitarized" during the full-scale invasion of the occupiers to 310,650 people.

Also 25 enemy tanks (total of 5,342 units), 24 armored combat vehicles (total of 10,041) and 38 artillery systems (total of 7,527 units) were destroyed.

In addition, the russians lost two MLRSes (already 879), one air defense system (579), 25 UAVs of operational-tactical level (5,620) and one cruise missile (1,559 already shot down).

The number of destroyed enemy aircraft (322) and helicopters (324) remained unchanged. But the statistics of the destruction of the russian fleet were supplemented by two military boats sunk the day before - the total number of destroyed russian ships is already 22 units.

Ukrainian soldiers burned 49 vehicles (a total of 9,925) and 9 special vehicles (a total of 1,069) the day before.