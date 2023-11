87 combat clashes take place during day, invaders do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka - General Staff sum

During the past day, 87 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 83 air strikes, carried out 102 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. This is stated in the text of the operative summary from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on the morning of November 11 on the department's official page on Facebook.

In particular, it is noted that the russian federation once again attacked Ukraine, using 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles, the Oniks anti-ship missile, the S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, the Kh-31 guided missile and 31 Shahed-136/131 type UAVs. Air defense destroyed one Kh-59 missile and 19 attack UAVs. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, port infrastructure, road transport and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Population centers in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions were hit by airstrikes.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions came under artillery fire.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol axis, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line. In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) in the Kherson axis, our soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 11 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. The units of the missile forces hit 8 artillery pieces, a control post, 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft defense device, an ammunition warehouse and 4 radio electronic warfare stations of the enemy.