Russian army lost almost 10,000 soldiers during month of assaults on Avdiivka - Zaluzhnyi

During the month of active assaults on Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region, the aggressor country of the russian federation lost about 10,000 soldiers. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this on Telegram on Friday, November 10.

According to Zaluzhnyi, during this time, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 100 enemy tanks, 250 other armored vehicles, about 50 artillery systems and seven Su-25 aircraft near Avdiivka.

"It has been a month since the enemy began to actively storm Avdiivka. A month of fierce battles, endurance and valor of our defenders, who continue to heroically hold the defense," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Also, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked the defenders defending Avdiivka.

“I bow my head in front of those on the shield. Eternal memory and honor," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, said that the russian occupiers had prepared for the third wave of assaults on Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, but they were hampered by rainy weather.

On October 18, Barabash said that the russian occupiers staged the largest offensive since 2014 on Avdiivka.

At the same time, people who refuse to leave the city continue to live on the territory of the Avdiivka Coke Plant.