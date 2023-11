A Russian BM-21 Grad anti-aircraft missile was destroyed in the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG). It was also confirmed that on November 8, the enemy irretrievably lost the rather valuable Borisoglebsk EW station. This was announced by the commander of the Tavria OSTG, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, in his Telegram channel.

In total, the enemy carried out 21 airstrikes, carried out 47 combat clashes and launched 877 artillery barrages in the Tavria axis last day.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol axis.

Units of missile forces and artillery from the Tavria OSTG carried out 1,213 fire missions during the day.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to 433 people. 1 occupier surrendered.

14 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 2 armored combat vehicles, 1 artillery system, 1 MLRS, ATGM, 2 UAVs and 8 vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupying forces launched an offensive in seven directions in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. 55 combat clashes were recorded.

In addition, during the day, November 9, the Ukrainian aviation carried out four strikes on areas where the occupying forces were concentrated.