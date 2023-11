Ukrainian pilots began practical training on F-16 fighters already in the air.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during the telethon, RBC-Ukraine writes.

He noted that the training of pilots on these Western aircraft is "progressing according to plan", while the details on this matter have not yet been disclosed.

"The process has started - and this is the most important thing. The partners do not want to detail the training process too much. But the fact is that the pilots are already training on the F-16 in the air directly," he said.

The representative of the Air Force clarified that not all of our pilots who are learning how to operate fighter jets fly in the sky on the F-16 yet.

"Not all of them, of course. Some pilots are already training in the sky with an instructor on combat aircraft. So everything is going according to plan," Ihnat said.

We will remind, according to Ihnat, the first F-16 fighters may appear in Ukraine in the spring of 2024. About 150 aircraft would be enough to effectively protect the airspace.

Earlier, the US Ambassador confirmed the beginning of training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 in Arizona.