Journalist Oleksii Matsuka was appointed Director General of the Ukrinform state information agency instead of Oleksandr Kharchenko.

This was announced by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 9, acting Minister of Culture Rostyslav Karandieiev presented Matsuka to the team of Ukrainian Ukrinform.

"Oleksii Matsuka will manage the news agency and solve the tasks facing it. These are, in particular, modernization and reform. The decision regarding Oleksii Matsuka was made by the Ministry with the involvement of a wide range of people interested in the development of Ukrainian information policy, in its formation as a modern, European, democratic tool for informing citizens, using modern advanced technologies that would meet today's demands. The task before Mr. Oleksii is to introduce something new, but to preserve what works and those who work," Karandieiev said.

Matsuka is a Ukrainian journalist, a native of Donetsk, founder and editor-in-chief of the Novyny Donbasu [News of Donbas] website.

In April 2014, he was included in the list of 100 Heroes of Information, published for the first time by the Reporters without Borders organization.

In October 2014, Matsuka was awarded the International Press Freedom Award by the Canadian Journalists for Free Expression organization.

Awarded the Order of Merit III degree.

As a reminder, Ukrinform is the national information agency of Ukraine.

The agency has been operating since 1918.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2013, Matsuka was threatened with death.

Two years earlier, the police opened a case on the fact of arson of his apartment.