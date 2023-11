During the past day, November 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 800 russian occupiers, 3 AFVs and 14 artillery systems. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 11/10/23 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 309,520 (+ 800) people;

tanks ‒ 5,317 (+ 1) units;

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 10,017 (+ 3) units;

artillery systems - 7,489 (+ 14) units;

MLRS - 877 (+ 2) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 578 (+ 1) units;

aircraft - 322 (+ 0) units;

helicopters - 324 (+ 0) units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 5,595 (+ 2);

cruise missiles ‒ 1,558 (+ 1);

ships/boats ‒ 20 (+ 0) units;

submarines - 1 (+ 0) units;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 9,876 (+ 23) units;

special equipment ‒ 1,060 (+ 1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, a russian MLRS BM-21 Grad was destroyed. Also, the irrevocable loss by the enemy on November 8 of a rather valuable electronic warfare station Borisoglebsk was confirmed.