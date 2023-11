Interest income accounts for the largest share of banks' excess profits - 68% or UAH 221.7 billion

This is evidenced by NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Bank reported that the main factor in the profitability of the banking sector remains the growth of interest income, primarily from highly liquid assets.

So, out of the total income of UAH 326.765 billion, interest income is UAH 221.721 billion or 67.9%.

Commission income in the overall structure amounted to UAH 70.479 billion or 21.6%, revaluation and sales operations - UAH 23.816 billion or 7.3%.

The profit of banks for September this year amounted to UAH 14.785 billion, and for 9 months - UAH 109.855 billion.

At the same time, the regulator reported that the National Bank supports the legislative introduction of an additional tax on bank profits as a temporary step in wartime conditions.

Such a decision corresponds to world practice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, banks reduced their net profit by 68% to UAH 24.7 billion.

In 2021, the profit of banks amounted to a record-breaking UAH 77.5 billion.

In 2020, the profit of banks decreased by 29% to UAH 41.3 billion.

In 2019, solvent banks received UAH 59.634 billion in net profit.