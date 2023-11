During the past day, November 9, the military of the terrorist state of the russian federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 97 times, firing 475 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs, AGS, VKK, ZU-23-2 and aviation, of which - 1 missile. The enemy fired 19 shells at the city of Kherson. Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

Thus, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, a church and a shop in the Beryslav district, a preschool educational institution, a church and a garage cooperative in Kherson.

As a result of russian aggression, 2 people were killed, 5 more were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yurii Sobolevskyi, said that on November 11, the anniversary of the liberation of Kherson, the russian invaders may intensify their shelling of the city. In this regard, no anniversary celebrations are planned in the city.

On November 9, the russian occupying forces shelled a church in the Korabel neighborhood of Kherson. The Regional Military Administration showed the consequences.

In addition, on the afternoon of November 8, the russian occupation forces shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A man was wounded, he was hospitalized.