Rada elects academicians close to Kivalov as members of advisory group for selection of Constitutional Court j

The Verkhovna Rada elected Nataliya Kuznetsova and Vasyl Shakun as members of the advisory group of experts on the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU).

The parliament made such a decision during the meeting on November 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Academician of the National Academy of Legal Sciences Nataliya Kuznetsova received 227 votes of MPs.

Academician Vasyl Shakun 228 votes "for".

According to the Automaidan public organization, Kuznetsova is a member of the Council of Representatives of Legal Higher Educational Institutions and Scientific Institutions public organization, which was founded in 2009 by Serhii Kivalov.

Previously, she worked with the Salkom company.

After such cooperation, according to Automaidan, Kuznetsova privatized almost 450 square meters on Khreshchatyk under the office.

According to the public organization, she is the owner of two land plots in the Kyiv Region, with a total area of 1,180 square meters and 9,667 square meters.

In addition to the land, Kuznetsova has an apartment and a house of 513 square meters.

According to Automaidan, her car fleet is worth more than USD 145,000.

In particular, she owns a 2012 Toyota Land Cruiser for USD 70,000 and a 2011 LEXUS RX 350 for USD 60,000.

Kuznetsova's son, Oleksii Kot, is the director of the Research Institute of Law-Making and Scientific-Legal Expertise of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine.

According to the media, he was appointed to the post when Kuznetsova was the vice-president of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine.

Vasyl Shakun, according to the Automaidan public organization, is also a member of the Council of Representatives of Legal Higher Educational Institutions and Scientific Institutions public organization.

Shakun is the official opponent in the dissertation for obtaining the scientific degree of doctor of legal sciences of Viktor Driomin, whose scientific supervisor is Kivalov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has appointed 3 members of the advisory group of experts to evaluate candidates for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, whose vote will be decisive.

Zelenskyy appointed Oksana Vasylchenko, director of the Educational and Scientific Institute of Law of the Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University, as a member of the advisory group of experts for evaluating candidates for the position of judges of the Constitutional Court.