On the Ukrainian-Polish border, due to the movement blockade by Polish carriers, a queue of 1,730 trucks was formed.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, a line of 510 trucks has already formed at the Krakovets checkpoint for entering Ukraine. Polish border guards allow approximately 1-2 cars per hour. In Rava-Ruska, truck traffic in two directions is difficult. Currently, there is an accumulation of 410 trucks. Also at the Yahodyn checkpoint is a queue of 810 trucks," the report said.

At the same time, it is noted that cars, buses, transport with humanitarian aid, fuel and dangerous cargo are allowed to pass as usual.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem said that Ukraine does not intend to discuss the requirements of Polish carriers to return the permit regime for Ukrainian carriers.

On November 6, Polish carriers launched a strike on the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.