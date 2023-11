11 policemen and military killed at roadblocks in accidents since start of full-scale war - Interior Ministry

Since the start of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 11 employees have been killed at roadblocks as a result of road accidents, and another 37 have been injured.

Deputy Director of the Communication Department of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Anton Strashko announced this on the air of Radio Svoboda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In total, as a result of an accident, unfortunately, 11 employees - these are police officers and military personnel - were killed. And 37 were injured. We have such data today since the beginning of a full-scale war," the official said.

According to him, the main cause of road accidents at roadblocks is a violation of traffic rules by drivers of cars, in particular speeding, not taking into account the road situation and weather conditions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of November 6, a driver hit a border guard officer who was serving at a checkpoint in the Desnianskyi District of the capital at the entrance to Kyiv.

On the night of October 22, at a checkpoint at the entrance to Kyiv, a car hit a military. He died on the spot from the injuries received.

On May 26, a judge was detained in Kyiv, who hit a national guard at a checkpoint to death.