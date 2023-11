Two power units at thermal power plants (TPP) in the western and central regions were taken out for emergency repairs within a day.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to meet the needs of all household and legal consumers.

"Today, there is a surplus of electricity in the power system. In order to maintain the balance between production and consumption and the operational security of the power system, in response to the request of Ukrenergo, the Polish power system operator PSE provides emergency assistance in 3 daily hours by urgently purchasing surplus Ukrainian electricity in the total volume of 510 MW/h," the message says.

