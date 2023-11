The aggressor state, russia, has never complied with the ceasefire agreements. Also, 200 rounds of negotiations did not prevent the russian federation from launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on his Twitter account on Thursday, November 8.

Kuleba appealed to those who consider it expedient to conduct negotiations with russia. According to him, any agreements with the aggressor turn into a trap for Ukraine.

For those with a short memory, From 2014 to 2022, Ukraine held about 200 rounds of negotiations with russia. During this period, 20 ceasefire agreements were reached, all of which were quickly violated by russia. None of the 200 rounds of negotiations or 20 ceasefire agreements prevented Putin from launching a brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022," the foreign minister emphasized.

According to Kuleba, the "supporters" of Ukraine's negotiations with russia are not informed, misled, or support russian dictator Putin's intentions to take a break before even greater aggression: "We should not and will not fall into this trap," Kuleba emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not consider the situation at the front to be a stalemate and rejected the possibility of negotiations with russia.

On November 3, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukraine is not conducting any negotiations with the aggressor state russia.

It will be recalled that in the first half of August, Kuleba assumed that this fall, Ukraine would face an increase in "voices" regarding the need for negotiations with russia.