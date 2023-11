The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company and the company Holtec International (United States) plan to build a plant in Ukraine for the production of containers for spent nuclear fuel, which are currently manufactured in the United States.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy with reference to the meeting of the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko with the president and executive director of the company Kris Singh, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The cooperation between Holtec International and Energoatom has a practical result - the world's unique Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (CSNFSP) was built. Spent nuclear fuel is stored in the SNFSP using the "dry" storage technology. This technology is licensed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), has all the necessary technical solutions to ensure such safety in the transportation and storage of spent fuel, and has also been successfully tested in the United States, Spain, Great Britain and other countries," the message reads.

It is noted that Ukraine's use of its own CSNFSP saves the state about USD 200 million every year.

"It is not only about the annual savings of about USD 200 million, which Energoatom would have to spend to pay for the transportation and storage of spent fuel in russia. This was one of the most important steps in achieving our energy independence. As later, the complete rejection of the russian nuclear fuel," the statement says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April, Energoatom and Holtec International agreed on the construction of small modular reactors in Ukraine.