During the past day, a total of 78 combat clashes took place at the front. In total, the enemy conducted two missile and 48 airstrikes and carried out 79 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes remains unchanged.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to the threatening axes, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast, russia.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Synkivka in the Kharkiv Region, where Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks.

On the Lyman Axis, the enemy conducted assault operations near Novoyehorivka, Luhansk Region, without success.

On the Bakhmut Axis, our soldiers repelled about 30 enemy attacks. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and secure themselves at the achieved frontiers.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. The Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding the defense and inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Keramik, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Severna, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk Region were unsuccessful. Here, the Defense Forces repulsed more than ten enemy attacks.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the russians conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka Districts of the Donetsk Region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the districts of Staromayorske and south of Prechystivka, Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the enemy did not carry out offensive and assault actions.

On the Kherson Axis, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

During the past day, the Air Force of the AFU made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and three - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit eight artillery facilities, three ammunition warehouses, and four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment. And also - three means of anti-aircraft defense, a radar station, three electronic warfare stations, and one more important enemy target.

As earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a counteroffensive plan for 2024.