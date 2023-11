Serhii Babak, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on education, science and innovation, has said that there will be no abolition of correspondence form of study for bachelors and masters in 2024.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"We did not touch the correspondence and evening form of education, removed (the corresponding norms on abolition) by the decision of the committee," he commented on whether the norms on abolishing the correspondence form of study remained in the law adopted today.

According to him, the adopted law abolishes only the enrollment for a junior bachelor.

The Rada adopted Bill No. 10092 "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the State Final Examination and Admission Campaign of 2024."

285 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of the bill in the second reading with the minimum required 226.

Before the decision of the committee, which Babak noted, the bill contained a norm on abolishing the correspondence form of obtaining higher education for bachelors and masters (for those who will enter university in 2024).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2024 the main session of the national multipurpose test (NMT) will last longer and will begin earlier, tentatively - at the end of May, the history of Ukraine will be mandatory, there will be no state final examination.