As of June, China had over 364 million users of internet healthcare, according to a report released by the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies at the 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Internet coverage in China's rural areas stood at 60.5 percent, and about 68,000 disabled people managed to be employed via the internet on average per year, indicating that digital technology is playing a deeper role in people's daily lives, said the China Internet Development Report 2023.

Digital technology also helped innovate cultural resources, as more than 200 cloud platforms for public culture had been established as of the end of 2022, with 1,504 terabytes of online resources covering various art forms, according to the report.

Also released at the summit, the World Internet Development Report 2023 said China has been contributing to improving global digital public services, and has actively carried out international cooperation in internet-based poverty alleviation, with experience in this regard shared via platforms such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.