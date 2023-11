The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) handed Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi a report on corruption due to a conflict of interests.

This was announced by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The materials of the SBI became the basis for drawing up the protocol.

It was established that in August and October of the current year, Dubinskyi, exercising his powers, addressed the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation with parliamentary appeals, in which issues of his private interest were raised.

In particular, in his appeals, he was interested in consideration of the issue of issuing him a permit to travel abroad, which is the subject of a criminal case in which the MP is a defendant.

He also tried to put pressure on the investigation, demanding to carry out inspections of the leadership of law enforcement agencies investigating criminal proceedings in which the MP acts as a suspect.

The evidence received from the State Bureau of Investigation was sufficient for the NACP to draw up a protocol on administrative offenses related to corruption.

By his actions, Dubinskyi violated the requirements of Clause 3, Part 1, Article 28 of the Law "On Prevention of Corruption" (not to act and not to make decisions in conditions of a real conflict of interests), for which Part 2 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Ukraine on administrative offenses (violation of requirements for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest) is.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dubinskyi was sent under night house arrest for helping the draft dodger. The MP is suspected of having organized a scheme for the illegal departure of draft dodgers outside of Ukraine.