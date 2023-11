Evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip will last November 8 and 9 - Foreign Ministry

After the first group of evacuees from the Gaza Strip, Ukrainians will be evacuated on November 8 and 9. They also will be brought to neighboring countries.

The representative of the Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Facebook.

"The evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip continues. Currently, our embassies in Israel and Egypt and other Ukrainian departments are actively involved. We are working on the evacuation of Ukrainians on November 8 and 9. Permission to leave for a new number of citizens has been received," he wrote.

Nikolenko explained why the evacuation is slow: the capacity of the Rafah checkpoint is limited, but due to it most refugees are evacuated. Passage through the checkpoint takes place exclusively within the limits of lists of foreigners agreed by local departments.

Recall that the evacuation from the Gaza Strip began on November 7. It was noted that it will last several days.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Egypt Mykola Nahornyi reported that the embassy had 358 people on the evacuation lists. Then the Ambassador said that all the algorithms of its implementation had already been worked out.

Meanwhile, according to the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk, who he cited on November 7 in comments to Ukrinform, 101 citizens of Ukraine received permission to evacuate from the Gaza Strip.