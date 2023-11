According to the government's decision, artificial fur caps for military personnel, which were placed in the state reserve in the early 2000s, will be sold. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unclaimed property stored in the State Reserve and whose storage period has expired will be sold on a competitive basis. The Government made the relevant decision at a meeting on November 7, 2023. Thus, according to the Government's decision, hats made of artificial fur for military personnel deposited in the State Reserve in the early 2000s will be auctioned. But since 2017, the Order of the Ministry of Defense has introduced new rules for wearing military uniforms. Hats with earflaps do not meet these new requirements, so they will not be in demand by the military," the report says.

The grain of the harvests of 2007-2018, which is stored at the capacities of the State Reserve, is also subject to sale. State reserve grain storage terms are determined - 2 years. Taking into account that the quality of the grain is getting worse, and therefore its value is decreasing, the delay with sale threatens the state with greater losses.

Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Fomenko noted that the sale of unclaimed property, whose storage period has expired, will allow the state to save funds that are currently spent on its storage, in return, the proceeds from the sale will allow refreshing and replenishing the reserves of the State Reserve.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to liquidate the State Reserve Agency (State Reserve).

On December 16, 2023, the Law "On State Reserves", which in particular distinguishes between the concepts of state material and state mobilization reserves, and provides for the sale of tangible assets of the state material reserve exclusively at an electronic auction, which is conducted in the electronic trading system, enters into force.