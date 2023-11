During the past day, November 7, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out 17 strikes against the russian occupiers and another four strikes against the enemy's air defense system.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary.

"During the past 24 hours, the Air Force carried out 17 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and four - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems," the General Staff said in a statement.

At the same time, units of the missile forces hit seven artillery units, two control points, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, an area for the concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an air defense device, two radar stations, and an enemy electronic warfare station.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the past day, November 7, there were 45 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the russian occupiers. In total, the enemy carried out six missile and 50 airstrikes and carried out 64 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.