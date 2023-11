PrivatBank branch's ex-head Volkov, figurehead in Kolomoiskyi case, has throat cancer, cannot stay in prison

Ex-head of the capital branch of PrivatBank, Serhii Volkov, a figure in the case against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, stated that he has oncology and cannot be in a pre-trial detention center.

This follows from a court record, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Volkov's defense attorney stated that his client has oncological and other chronic diseases, namely type 1 diabetes; diabetic foot; vascular stenosis; oncology of the larynx (vocal cords); Cardiac diseases, which can cause a sharp increase in pressure, and a combination of relevant diseases are considered signs of disability.

According to the defense counsel, Volkov's state of health makes it impossible to apply a preventive measure to him in the form of detention, but the investigating judge did not pay attention to the specified circumstances.

In addition, the lawyer stated that a bail of UAH 147 million is excessive for Volkov since he is a pensioner and his only income is a pension paid by the state in the amount of about UAH 20,900 per month.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal considered the appeal and rejected it, leaving Volkov in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 147 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, another suspect appeared in the case against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who was also arrested by the court.