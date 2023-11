Ukrainian agricultural enterprises have sown 5.53 million hectares with winter crops, of which 1,144,000 hectares were planted with winter rapeseed, 4,386,000 hectares with winter cereals (3,867,000 hectares with wheat, 442,000 hectares with barley, 76,000 hectares with rye).

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Agricultural producers of all regions of Ukraine have finished sowing winter rapeseed.

Last week, farmers sowed 175,000 hectares of winter cereals.

"The sowing of winter crops is gradually coming to an end in Ukraine. Seven regions of the country have already completed the sowing campaign. Over the last week, it came to an end in the Chernihiv and Chernivtsi Regions. Last week, the farmers of the Ivano-Frankivsk Region finished sowing; before that - the Poltava, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, and Zakarpattia Regions," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, farmers started sowing winter crops at the beginning of September.