5 Dutch F-16 fighters are on their way to Romania to train Romanian and Ukrainian pilots.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"5 Dutch F-16 fighters are currently heading to the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania. The aircraft are designed to train Romanian and Ukrainian pilots," it says.

It is noted that the Netherlands took the initiative to create the EFTC and provide 12 to 18 F-16 aircraft for this purpose.

At the same time, the fighters remain the property of the Netherlands.

Lockheed Martin, an American aircraft industry company, will provide aircraft training and maintenance.

Together with Denmark and with the U.S. support, the Netherlands is responsible for coordinating European efforts to provide F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

The Training Center in Romania initially uses the aircraft for advanced training courses for hired F-16 instructors.

Next will be pilot training.

Flights will be carried out only in NATO airspace.

Soon the grand opening of the Training Center will take place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced that Ukrainian pilots began training on F-16 fighters in Arizona.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hopes that the first F-16 fighters will appear in Ukraine in the spring of 2024.