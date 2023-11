The russians mine critical infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson Region.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that the occupiers are burying explosives near stationary gas control points, electrical substations, and other critical infrastructure facilities in the region.

"The relevant actions of the occupiers testify to their probable intention to destroy elements of critical infrastructure when they have to retreat," the State Government said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 30, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valerii Zaluzhnyi, expressed his disappointment with statements that Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive in the east and south of the country allegedly began more slowly than expected.

On June 27, the representative of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, said that the russians have prepared well for defense, so the AFU are counterattacking more slowly than Ukraine and its allies would like.

On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that progress on the battlefield is "slower than we would like," in particular because the russian invaders were mining 200,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.