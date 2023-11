As of the morning of November 7, russia had four ships in the Black Sea.

This follows from a statement by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is also noted that there is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov and two ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the Navy, there are no russian Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black, Azov, and Mediterranean seas.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Vadym Skibitskyi, the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said when the occupiers could start massive shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Back in September, it became known that the russians are conducting reconnaissance of the energy infrastructure in order to plan future attacks.

On the evening of November 4, in the city of Kerch, temporarily occupied by russia on the Crimean Peninsula, a large-scale fire broke out at the Zaliv shipbuilding plant after a missile attack. This was evidenced by video footage posted by eyewitnesses on social networks.

The commander of the air forces of the AFU, Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed the damage in the temporarily occupied Kerch of one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation - the Kalibr cruise missile carrier.