The Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has confirmed the elimination of the russian Askold missile carrier in Crimea, temporarily occupied by the russians.

This follows from a statement by StratCom posted on Facebook on Monday, November 6.

"It has been confirmed. The russian Askold missile carrier, the newest ship of the Karakurt project with stealth technology, was damaged as a result of the damage caused by the Zaliv naval and port infrastructure of the Zaliv plant in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of November 4, a large-scale fire broke out at the "Zaliv" shipbuilding plant after a missile attack in the city of Kerch, temporarily occupied by russia, in Crimea. This was evidenced by video footage posted by eyewitnesses on social networks.

The commander of the air forces of the AFU, Mykola Oleschuk, confirmed the damage in the temporarily occupied Kerch of one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation - the Kalibr cruise missile carrier.