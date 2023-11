Almost 80 combat clashes take place; occupiers try to advance on 6 axes – General Staff

On November 6, russian occupiers carried out offensive actions on six axes in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions. A total of 78 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the enemy.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

During the day, the russian army attacked the positions of the Ukrainian military on the Kupiyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, Shakhtarsk, and Zaporizhzhia Axes.

Kupiyansk Axis

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region, where our defenders repelled about 20 enemy attacks.

Lyman Axis

The occupiers did not conduct assaults on the Lyman Axis.

Bakhmut Axis

On the Bakhmut Axis, our soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Khromove in the Donetsk Region.

Also, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Andriyivka.

In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved frontiers.

Avdiyivka Axis

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

The offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Stepove, Avdiyivka, and Tonenke settlements of the Donetsk Region were unsuccessful. There, the Defense Forces repelled more than 20 attacks.

Mariyinka Axis

On the Mariyinka Axis, the enemy carried out more than 25 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Mariyinka of the Donetsk Region.

Shakhtarsk Axis

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromayorske, Donetsk Region.

Zaporizhzhia Axis

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the occupiers conducted offensive actions near Krasny, Robotyne, and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

Kherson Axis

On the Kherson Axis, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire losses on the enemy's rear.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the day before, Ukroboronprom General Director Herman Smetanin announced the start of production of an attack drone, which is an analog of the Iranian Shahed-131/136.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the number of missiles that the russian army currently possesses was named.