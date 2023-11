In January-October, compared to the same period last year, pork imports decreased by 3.8 times to 11,960 tons.

This is stated in the message of the Pig Breeders of Ukraine association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If import activity remains at the level of recent months, then annual import volumes will be 14,000-16,000 tons, that is, three times less than in 2022," the report said.

It is also noted that preliminary data from customs statistics indicate a slight decrease in import activity in October compared to the previous month.

"In October, imports of fresh, chilled and frozen pork amounted to 2,000 thousand tons or USD 5.5 million in foreign exchange equivalent. This is 6.8% less than in September, and half less than in October 2022. The weakening of the flow of foreign pork was observed as the dynamics of domestic prices is similar: since the beginning of the month, the average market price has lost almost 18%, and the average October figure is almost 12% against September," the report said.

At the same time, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Canada remain the key pork suppliers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April the volume of pork imports was the lowest in the last 5 years.