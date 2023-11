The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to terminate the validity of two intergovernmental agreements with russia in the space sphere.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bill, in view of the full-scale war that the russian federation has unleashed and is waging against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, and the further inadmissibility of implementing joint programs and projects with the aggressor state, proposes to terminate the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of the russian federation on the movement of goods within the framework of cooperation in development of outer space, creation and operation of rocket-space and rocket technology, committed on February 11, 2001 and ratified by the Law of November 22, 2002 N 241-IV," he wrote.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to denounce the intergovernmental agreement with russia on measures to protect technologies in connection with cooperation in the field of research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes and in the creation and operation of rocket-space and missile technology, made on June 11, 2009 in moscow and ratified by the Law of December 17, 2009 N 1769-VI.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Verkhovna Rada denounced the agreement of the Cabinet of Ministers with the government of the aggressor country of russia on cooperation in the field of plant quarantine.