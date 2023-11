As of November 3, the volume of gas from foreign traders who used the service of gas storage in Ukrainian underground storage facilities (USF) is 2.5 billion cubic meters.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, in the first ten months of 2023, the Ukrainian GTS Operator transported more than 4.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the EU and Moldova to Ukraine, which is three times more than what was transported in the same period last year (1.4 billion cubic meters).

At the same time, 2.5 billion cubic meters of the volume of transported gas is stored in domestic USF belonging to foreign companies.

According to the data of the GTS Operator, the main direction of natural gas transportation was Slovakia — 42.7% of the total volumes came from there.

Natural gas was also supplied from Hungary, Poland, and the Trans-Balkan route (from Romania via Moldova).

"The southern branch of the Ukrainian GTS, which is part of the Trans-Balkan Corridor, was actively used this year for commercial gas deliveries from Romania. This route mostly transported gas ordered by foreign traders for storage in Ukraine," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy predicts that by the beginning of winter, the volume of European traders' gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities will increase to 3 billion cubic meters.