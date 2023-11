During the past 24 hours, November 5, the military terrorist state of the russian federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 132 times, firing 640 shells using mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, S-60-1 and aircraft, one of them - a missile. The enemy fired 58 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

The russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, a store in Beryslav, and private enterprises in Kherson.

As a result of russian aggression, eight people were injured.

In addition, yesterday at around 20:30, russian terrorists launched a rocket attack on the center of Kherson. As a result, high-rise buildings were damaged. Information about victims and destruction is being clarified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 31, the russians hit a bus depot in Kherson with a rocket and injured workers. The Regional Military Administration showed a video of the consequences of the shelling.

In addition, according to the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South, Nataliya Humeniuk, the Ukrainian military is achieving "good results" on the left bank of the Kherson Region, but it is not worth talking about yet.