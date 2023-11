Occupiers try to advance on 6 axes, over 50 combat clashes registered – General Staff

During the past day, the russian occupation army attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on six axes in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions. A total of 53 combat clashes were registered.

The General Staff of the AFU announced this in its traditional morning briefing.

The russian army carried out offensive operations on the Kupiyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, Shakhtarsk, and Zaporizhzhia Axes.

In other parts of the front, russian troops did not attack but used various weapons to fire at the positions of the AFU and near-frontline settlements.

The Kupiyansk Axis

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region, where our defenders repelled about ten enemy attacks.

The Lyman Axis

The enemy did not attempt assaults on the Lyman Axis.

The Bakhmut Axis

On the Bakhmut Axis, the occupiers tried to restore the lost position in the districts of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka, where our defenders repelled five enemy attacks.

The enemy also carried out unsuccessful assaults near Bohdanivka, Khromove, and Pivdenne in the Donetsk Region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled five more enemy attacks.

In turn, the AFU continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and secure themselves at the achieved frontiers.

The Avdiyiv Axis

In the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Thus, the AFU repelled about ten attacks by invaders in the areas of Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk Region.

The Mariyinka Axis

On the Mariyinka Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 enemy attacks.

The Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia Axes

On the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia Axes, the occupiers carried out assaults to the northwest of Verbove and in the area of Robotyne.

The occupiers also advanced north of Nesterianka and Piyatykhatky of the Zaporizhzhia Region. They had no success.

At the same time, the AFU continue the offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

The Kherson Axis

On the Kherson Axis, the AFU are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire losses on the enemy's rear.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, tonight, the russian occupation army attacked Odesa with missiles and drones. Five people were injured, and destruction was also recorded.

And on Sunday, November 5, a russian ammunition depot suddenly detonated in the occupied part of the Donetsk Region. The occupants explained it as a "short circuit" in the wiring.