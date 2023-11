Since 8 p.m., November 5, russian invaders attacked Ukraine with several types of missiles and attack drones.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, one Kh-31 and one Kh59 guided air missile each was launched from the airspace of the occupied Kherson Region. The launch of the P-800 Onyx anti-ship missile and the Iskander-M ballistic missile from the territory of the occupied Crimea was also recorded. In addition, the launches of 22 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were recorded from the area of Cape Chauda (Crimea).

As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and one Kh-59 guided air missile were destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in October, the russian invaders launched 243 Shaheds, 15 Kh-59 guided air missiles, and nine cruise missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed almost all targets.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor country russia has spent USD 22.8 billion on missile attacks on Ukraine. For reference, this equates to almost half the value of all US military aid received since February 24, 2022.