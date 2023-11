Zelenskyy’s visit to Israel ‘up in the air’ over media leak - The Times of Israel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s trip to Israel, which was planned for next week, is in question in connection with the leak of information to the media.

This was reported by The Times of Israel with reference to a Ukrainian diplomat.

So, according to the Ukrainian diplomat, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did plan to come to Israel next week, but the trip is now up in the air due to a leak to Israel’s Channel 12 news.

"He wanted the trip to be public when he stepped on Israeli soil. He’s very disappointed," the diplomat said.

The publication notes that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Zelenskyy have not visited each other's countries since russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. But given that moscow is hosting Hamas representatives and introducing resolutions to the UN against Israel, Jerusalem “might be looking to move the dial closer to Kyiv.”

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, the Israeli Channel 12 announced that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy could visit Israel next week, preparations for the visit were at an advanced stage.