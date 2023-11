The Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Defense Forces destroyed a Pole-21 radio electronic warfare station of the russians.

He informed about this on Telegram.

"The Pole-21 electronic warfare station, designed to suppress satellite navigation channels, was destroyed," the report said.

Other details are not yet available.

The ArmyInform news agency said that Pole-2 is intended to counter precision weapons and other enemy systems using satellite navigation. The task of this complex is to establish interference and suppress the signals of navigation satellites. Without the ability to accurately determine its coordinates, an enemy missile, bomb, aircraft, etc., cannot perform the assigned combat mission. The product began to enter service with the russian army in 2016.

It is indicated that the complex is built on a modular principle, which simplifies its production and deployment. According to the researcher of trophy technology Ihor Sydorenko, each antenna interference module Pole-21 is able to suppress radio signals at a distance of at least 25 km.

It is noted that the standard method of deployment and use of the Pole-21 complex involves the installation of a large number of modules on a significant area - taking into account the shape and size of the working sectors. With optimal accommodation, one complex with 100 antenna posts allows you to cover an area of 150×150 km². Over such an area, a reliable "dome" is created from obstacles, which makes it impossible to use satellite navigation.

Military expert Mykola Nalyvaiko noted that the peculiarities of this equipment are that the Pole-21 system works in a selective format.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, according to British intelligence, over the past three weeks, during the assault on Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region, the russian occupation troops lost about 200 armored vehicles.