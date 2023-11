AFU destroy almost 1,000 occupiers per day, 2 air defense systems and 8 tanks. General Staff reports russian

Over the past day, November 4, the Defense Forces destroyed 990 occupiers, the total losses of the russian army since the start of a full-scale invasion are 305,090. In addition, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 8 more tanks, 2 air defense systems and 3 enemy cruise missiles.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 11/05/23 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 305,090 (+ 990) people,

tanks ‒ 5,284 (+ 8) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 9,953 (+ 14) units,

artillery systems - 7,375 (+ 12) units,

MLRS - 867 (+ 6) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 570 (+ 2) units,

aircraft - 322 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+ 0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 5,534 (+ 0),

cruise missiles ‒ 1,554 (+ 3),

ships/boats ‒ 20 (+ 0) units,

submarines - 1 (+ 0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 9,730 (+ 14) units,

special equipment ‒ 1,047 (+ 9)

The data is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the destruction in the temporarily occupied Kerch on November 4 of one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation - the carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed a radio electronic warfare station Pole-21 of the russians.