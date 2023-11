Officials from the United States and the European Union began to discuss with Ukraine the possibility of peace talks with the russian federation. This is reported by the portal of the American broadcaster NBC News, citing unnamed current and former U.S. senior officials.

According to the channel, these discussions, in particular, talked about what Ukraine may have to abandon in order to reach agreements. In particular, one of these discussions took place last month at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format. According to the sources of the channel, these discussions are a reflection of the situation at the front and the political situation in Europe and the United States.

The discussions began amid concern among American and European officials that the war had reached a standstill, as well as the ability to continue to assist Ukraine, officials said. They say the U.S. government is concerned about how much less public attention the war in Ukraine has received since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began. Officials fear that such a change could make it difficult to get more aid for Ukraine.

Officials also said Ukraine is likely to have until the end of the year or a little more before more urgent discussions about peace talks begin. American officials shared their thoughts on such terms with European allies, the channel notes.

At the same time, two U.S. officials said, the Biden administration has no indication that russian president vladimir putin is ready for talks with Ukraine. According to them, putin still believes that he can "wait out the West," or continue to fight until the United States and its allies lose support for financing Ukraine, or until the fight for the supply of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv becomes too expensive.