Israel accuses russia of trying to divert attention from war in Ukraine

Terrorist country russia is using the Hamas attack on Israel "in the most perverse way" to divert the world's attention from the war in Ukraine, said Israel's permanent representative to the UN Gilad Erdan, quoted by Ynet.

"It is ridiculous to hear morals against Israel on human rights and international law from the representative of russia. The representative of the country, which was expelled from the UN Human Rights Council, reflects on morality. Russia is the last one to teach us," Erdan said.

He added that it was "clear to everyone" how russia would react if thousands of its citizens were killed or kidnapped by terrorists.

So the Israeli diplomat answered the words of russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, who previously denied Israel the right to self-defense.

"Israel as an occupying state has no right to self-defense, which is confirmed by the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in 2004," Nebenzya said during a speech at the UN General Assembly's Emergency Special Session on Palestine.

However, the document of June 9, 2004 does not mention the lack of Israel's right to self-defense, but only notes that this right does not allow the construction of a separate barrier on the territory recognized by the UN as occupied.

After the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, russian president vladimir putin sided with Palestine and accused the United States of failing policy in the Middle East.

"We have always advocated the implementation of the decisions of the UN Security Council, referring primarily to the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state," putin said.