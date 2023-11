The city authorities of Kyiv have sent an additional almost UAH 85 million to support military intelligence, with these funds weapons and special equipment will be purchased.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within the framework of the support of the Security and Defense Forces of the state, members of the Kyiv City Council additionally allocated UAH 24.6 million for the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The corresponding changes to the budget of the capital were adopted on October 3, 2023. So, together with UAH 60 million sent for military intelligence officers on August 31, the total amount of additional financial assistance for the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine by the city authorities of Kyiv amounted to UAH 84.6 million," Kyrylo Budanov’s department reports.

The department notes that the funds of Kyiv will be used to strengthen the combat capability of reconnaissance units.

"Taxpayer funds from the capital's treasury will be spent on the purchase of weapons and special equipment to strengthen the ability of Ukrainian reconnaissance soldiers to repel russian invaders. Thank you to the community and the city council of Kyiv!"

It is also reported that within the framework of the target program Defender of Kyiv for 2022-2024, the city budget of the capital provides UAH 250 million for the Ukrainian military intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 26, the Kyiv City Council allocated UAH 1.5 billion from the capital budget for the needs of the security and defense forces.