European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, November 4, came to Ukraine on an official visit.

She announced this on the X social network (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Good to be back in Kyiv for my 6th war time visit,” she wrote.

The President of the European Commission noted that she came to Kyiv to discuss the path of Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the EU's financial support for restoring Ukraine "as a modern, prosperous democracy" and how to make russia pay for its war of aggression.

In turn, the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, said on his Telegram channel that von der Leyen was expected to speak in parliament.

"President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv today. We are waiting for her speech in parliament," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the President of the European Commission said that Ukraine has already achieved a lot in fulfilling the steps to start negotiations on joining the European Union, but the work still needs to continue.