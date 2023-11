The defense forces conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol axis and deplete enemy forces along this front line. This is stated in the text of the morning operational update provided by the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the past day there were 66 combat clashes. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 62 air strikes, carried out 77 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements.

Aviation strikes were launched at: Novoselivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane, Proletarske, Kharkiv Region; Nadiia, Serebrianske forestry, Luhansk Region; Serebrianka, Siversk, Khromove, Klishchiivka, Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Novoselivka Persha, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske, Donetsk Region.

More than 110 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions were under artillery fire.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group in the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening axes, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Region.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group in the Kupiansk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region. The defenders repelled about 10 enemy attacks here.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiivka axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not abandon attempts to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfast in their defense and inflict significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, the enemy's offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region were unsuccessful. Here, the Defense Forces repelled about 20 enemy attacks.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol axis, inflict casualties on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment, and deplete the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson axis, the Ukrainian military is fighting counter-battery, inflicting fire damage on the rear of the enemy.

During the past day, the air force of the defense forces launched 9 attacks on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile forces units hit 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an EW station, a radar station, 2 ammunition depots, and 10 enemy artillery units.